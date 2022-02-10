Kenneth urges respect for Uhuru, downplays Ruto influence in Central

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta has the influence to give political direction to the Mt Kenya region ahead of the August polls, dismissing claims that he wants to succeed himself.

The former legislator said that like everyone else, the President has a right to participate in active political roles.

Mr Kenneth hit out at leaders from the Tangatanga brigade who have been criticising the President for his role in managing his succession.

"He has a right like every Kenyan to speak his mind on what he wants. We need to have some respect for him as a leader; do not underestimate him, he has a lot of following of people who actually listen to him," he said.

Speaking during the funeral service in Mathira, Nyeri County, for Margaret Ngubuini, the mother of industrialist and politician Peter Kuguru, Mr Kenneth said President Kenyatta will be leading others to Central Kenya to popularise the Jubilee Party.

Endearing Uhuru to masses

He stated that those who insult the President and show no respect for him were endearing him to the masses.

"The President spoke and he will come; the ground is Azimio and we will field a candidate from the party in this constituency," he said.

He went on to rubbish claims that Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was taking a lead in the region, claiming it is an illusion that will wane soon.

"The man (Ruto) has been running alone but now other candidates have come to the fore and are running. The true frontrunners will be revealed soon. Kutangulia sio kufika," he said.

He went on to downplay UDA’s influence in the Central region, saying the euphoria "is a mirage and that once the Jubilee brigade hits the ground running, it will erase any gains by the DP’s party”.

Joint nomination

Mr Kenneth also hinted at a joint nomination between Jubilee and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), borrowing from what happened in 2002 when Narc was formed.

"There were too many small parties that came into Narc. Most likely we are going to get there and that is where we are headed so that the ruling party is Azimio where people will have very concrete arrangements within the party," he said.

He said people should wait for the Jubilee delegates convention where the President will give direction, but he said that he supports Mr Raila Odinga’s candidacy for Presidential.