Kanini Kega’s friends raise Sh5m in minutes during son’s initiation ceremony

It is said the people you surround yourself with tell a lot about your worth.

This was best exemplified when friends of Kieni MP Kanini Kega raised more than Sh5 million in minutes during an impromptu fundraiser at his son’s party last weekend.

The friends, mostly politicians, were attending a party that Mr Kega hosted at his residence in Naromoru, Nyeri County for his son Imani Mathenge to mark his initiation ceremony.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi was the chief guest at the ceremony that attracted four cabinet secretaries, four governors, 15 Members of Parliament and a battery of senior government officials.

The initiation ceremony coincided with the celebration of the performances of Imani and his ‘adoptive’ brother Dennis Ngatia in their respective national examinations.

Imani scored 408 marks in KCPE while Dennis managed an A of 81 points in KCSE.

While Imani was the man of the moment, it was Dennis’ performance in the KCSE that made the fundraiser happen.

In 2017, Dennis, a bright student from Kieni constituency, was on the verge of missing admission at Kagumo High School despite scoring 403 marks in the 2016 KCPE.

His parents could not raise the fee and the desperate situation of the family saw Mr Kega step in to sponsor him through high school.

Sponsoring his tuition fees

But it was more than just sponsoring his tuition fees. The MP took up the role of mentoring Dennis throughout the period.

And Dennis did not disappoint his sponsor, going on to post impressive marks in his KCSE exams.

Mr Kega could not hide his pride in his ‘adoptive’ son once the results were out and at his son Imani’s banquet, the MP made sure that Dennis was a part of it.

Dennis's results saw the MP set up a fund where more than Sh5 million was raised even before the foundation was registered.

Even though the foundation will be named Imani Mathenge Foundation, after his son, it is in honour of Dennis and it aims to benefit bright students who, like him, come from poor backgrounds.

“Looking at how Dennis performed and where he came from, I cannot help but imagine how many other students we can help reach their potential by directly sponsoring their education,” Mr Kega announced.

As soon as he called on his political friends to dig into their pockets for “a worthy cause”, they heeded and raised millions in minutes.

Cash donations and pledges made during the impromptu fundraiser ranged from Sh100,000 to Sh1 million per person.

“Imani Mathenge Foundation was founded yesterday with a singular purpose of assisting bright but less privileged children in Kieni Constituency pursue their education. We raised over Sh5 million in an impromptu funds drive, which will be used to educate needy children to pursue their dreams,” Mr Kega said.