Judge allows Rigathi, Kahiga to opt out of Gakuru's death inquest

Mutahi Kahiga, Rigathi Gachagua

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and former Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua. They were summoned to appear before a public inquest into the death of former Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru as witnesses.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

The High Court has allowed Mutahi Kahiga and Rigathi Gachagua to withdraw as witnesses in the inquest into the death of former Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru.

Justice Florence Muchemi has quashed a magistrate’s court summon dated August 12, 2021 that ordered the duo to appear alongside Nyeri County secretary Benjamin Gachichio and the county’s chief of staff Paul Wambugu to testify.

The judge said that their statements will be of no value to the death investigation.

Related

More follows.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.