Judge allows Rigathi, Kahiga to opt out of Gakuru's death inquest
The High Court has allowed Mutahi Kahiga and Rigathi Gachagua to withdraw as witnesses in the inquest into the death of former Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru.
Justice Florence Muchemi has quashed a magistrate’s court summon dated August 12, 2021 that ordered the duo to appear alongside Nyeri County secretary Benjamin Gachichio and the county’s chief of staff Paul Wambugu to testify.
The judge said that their statements will be of no value to the death investigation.
