It’s Sh26m governor’s residence and Sh13m DG’s car as Nyeri unveils budget

The Nyeri County government has allocated Sh26 million for the construction of the governor's official residence and Sh13 million for the purchase of the Deputy Governor's official vehicle in the 2023/2024 financial year.

The allocations were contained in the Sh8 billion budget estimates presented to the County Assembly on Thursday evening by the Executive Director of Finance, Mr Robert Thuo.

Speaking to the media after reading out the county budget, Mr Thuo defended the allocations, arguing that they were justifiable.

Mr Thuo said the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) does not allow counties to pay house allowances to governors.

“The counties were allowed by the SRC to construct houses for the governors. When you do the economics, it makes sense to build a house for a governor so that the subsequent governor takes over the official residence. That is what SRC had foreseen, but unfortunately, only a few counties have adhered to that,” the CEC said.

In the current financial year, which ends on 30 June, the devolved unit allocated Sh20 million for the construction of the governor's official residence.

Mr Thuo said the Sh13 million allocated for the deputy governor's official vehicle 'is to ensure that leaders are driven in a relatively safe vehicle'.

“It is good to look at this as a tool of work. We don’t want to expose our leaders to the potential dangers of accidents when their official vehicles encounter mechanical problems. We need to replace some of the vehicles because even the cost of maintaining them will be higher than that of buying new ones,” Mr Thuo said.

The Sh8 billion budget includes Sh6.4 billion equitable share, Sh738.3 million loans and grants and Sh800,000 own source revenue.

Of the budget, the recurrent budget is Sh5,633,690,224 while the development budget is Sh2,414,588,456. This is 70 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

The county government created the Nyeri Health Service Fund and made it autonomous to spend at source. This means that the health department does not have to remit its revenue to the county's own revenue fund.

Health was allocated the lion's share of Sh2.8 billion, followed by Sh847.4 million and Sh826.1 million for the Treasury and the County Assembly respectively.

Mr Thuo said although they were targeting Sh800,000 in own source revenue, they did not intend to increase levies and fees on residents.

“We have looked at other streams that we have not been charging previously and introduced them to our revenue base. The people of Nyeri should not worry because we have not increased what they have been paying before,” he said.