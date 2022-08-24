Breaking: MP Didmus Barasa granted bond, barred from stepping foot in Bungoma

IEBC clerk charged with issuing excess ballot papers to a voter

John Maina, Pamela Wangui

Mr John Maina (left) and Ms Pamela Wangui (right) while before a Nyeri Magistrate court on August 24, 2022.



Photo credit: MERCY MWENDE I Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

A clerk of the electoral agency in Nyeri’s Kieni West constituency has been charged with contravening the Election Offences Act by giving a voter excess ballot papers on August 9.

Ms Pamela Wangui, who worked at the Kihuhiro Primary School polling station, appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate James Macharia on Wednesday and charged with giving Mr John Maina five stamped presidential ballot papers and another for the parliamentary seat.

Mr Maina, who also appeared in court alongside the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clerk, was accused of being in possession of stamped ballot papers at the polling booth without authority.

The court heard that the two were arrested when the presiding officer raised the alarm after noticing that one voter had overstayed at the booth.

They were taken to the Endarasha Police Station and later freed on police cash bail of Sh15,000 each.

Lawyer Loise Wamaitha, who represented the suspects, had requested the court to release them on affordable cash bail.

“The suspects are not flight risks since they reside in Endarasha ward, where they allegedly committed the offence,” she said.
Magistrate Macharia released them on cash bail of Sh100,000 each. 

The case continues on September 12.

