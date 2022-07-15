How Nyeri teacher touched lives and won presidential award

When 39-year-old Esther Mureke started a volunteering programme at Nyeri’s King’ong’o GK Prison 12 years ago, little did she know that she would one day be honoured for it.

On Wednesday, when President Uhuru Kenyatta commended 508 Kenyans with presidential awards, Ms Mureke was among 156 citizens granted the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) award.

The OGW is presented to individuals in recognition of outstanding service rendered to the nation.

Ms Mureke, now a tutor at Kamwenja Teachers Training College in Nyeri, was recognised for her community service while she was a teacher at Nyeri High School. She left the boys’ school last December.

Esther Mureke was declared the best teacher in the Aberdare region by the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association during her days at Nyeri High School. Photo credit: File

The German and English teacher was recognised for initiating and leading more than 1,800 students in the President’s Award-Kenya (PA-K) programme.

The initiative equips youths below 24 years old with positive life skills so that they can make a difference for themselves, their communities, country and the world.

She began volunteering in January 2010, a few months after joining the school, when she initiated a mentorship programme between Nyeri High School students and pupils of Mathari Primary, which lies a few metres away.

Ms Mureke says she noticed the national school did not make much impact on the community and there was no relationship between the two.

“But no student from Mathari Primary had ever been admitted to Nyeri High School, which had made the community detach itself from the school because it seemed like a school for children from elsewhere. I felt challenged,” she says.

As a teacher, she vowed to mend and bond between the two by helping in the only way she knew – equipping them with knowledge, skills and values.

She reached out to Mathari Primary and started a community outreach programme with her students and Nyeri High.

In January 2010, she visited the school and requested the administration to allow her students to visit the school and help mentor the students.

“At first, it shocked the community because for the first time they saw the boys walking around but once the programme kicked off in the school, it improved the pupils’ self-esteem and they now had role models,” she says.

The students not only mentored the pupils but also taught them.

“We created a full staff for this programme, including a principal, deputy, head of departments and the teachers to teach from class four to eight. We went every Friday at 4pm to teach class five to eight students,” she says.

Kamwenja Teachers Training College chief principal Wycliffe Wafula congratulates Esther Mureke on July 14, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

For the first time since the school was established, a pupil was admitted to Nyeri High in 2012 on merit and it has been like that every year.

Most of the pupils were from humble backgrounds and could hardly afford meals. So she started a school feeding programme where she would contribute money for porridge supplies together with her high school students for the pupils.

The programme ran for two years until the school’s Parents Teachers Association (PTA) took it over.

She would later start another initiative that involved her students helping out staff at the Mathari and Outspan hospitals.

“I would divide my students according to their interests and skills, as there are those who dreamt of working in the medical world in the future while others simply wanted to be teachers,” she says.

On Saturdays, those she assigned to work at the hospitals would play with children at the paediatric wards or help serve food to patients.

She did this for six months before expanding the programme and focusing on giving back to her hometown, King’ong’o.

At the time, the PA-K programme at Nyeri High had grown from a club of about 400 students to a movement.

“It became a rite of passage for all students admitted at the school to join the programme’s community services before completing school,” she says.

Growing up in King’ong’o, Ms Mureke says, her mother would often send her to buy vegetables from the King’ong’o GK Prison’s farm.

She never got to interact with inmates because of the prison’s strict rules but always thought about their future.

“Most of them seemed hopeless, isolated and they did not have anything to look up to once they finished their jail terms, neither did they [advance] their studies,” she explains. This always disturbed her.

In June 2010, she approached the correctional facility and asked if she could start a prison rehabilitation programme with her students.

Just like with Mathari Primary, Ms Mureke and her students started visiting inmates to teach them. They went there every Saturday afternoon.

“We had staff who were in charge of the timetable and who were also tasked with developing a lucrative academic programme that would benefit prisoners even after they had left the facility,” she says.

With her students, they taught German, primary and high school subjects to inmates and officers who were interested.

The programme saw an increase in the number of students who sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE) examinations that year.

With the help of her students, they painted the prison’s kitchen, built a library and donated books with the help of well-wishers.

The programme also saw Nyeri High Form Four students donate their mattresses after completing their studies.

“I eventually nurtured the art of giving in my students, a value which most of them have since carried. Most of my well-wishers nowadays are students from Nyeri High School,” she says.

Ms Mureke’s OGW presidential award comes just seven months after she won an international award for her volunteer work in prisons and for encouraging young people to embrace volunteerism.

In December, she was among 100 people globally who received a letter of commendation from Prince Edward, chairman of the International Award Foundation, and a special commemorative coin marking the life and legacy of “our Founder, HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” produced by the Royal Mint in the UK.

The award challenges young people to develop new skills, get physically active, and learn teamwork and leadership through adventurous journeys and volunteering in their community.

As a result of her work, Central Region Prison Commandant Patrick Aranduh says that in May, 10 inmates and 27 prison officers who are PA-K participants were awarded gold for their community service.