Governor Kahiga, MP Rigathi want to be removed from Gakuru death inquest

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua want to be removed as witnesses from an inquest into the death of governor Wahome Gakuru.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.