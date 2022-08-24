Gachagua among guests at planned Sh5m Nyeri governor swearing-in 

Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua is among the invited guests expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

The ceremony will take place at the Asian Quarters grounds in Nyeri town and is expected to attract about 5,000 guests.

Speaking on Wednesday about preparations for the event, County Secretary Ben Gichichio said Sh5 million will be spent on the ceremony.

“We did not have a lot of money to hold this event but we have access to Sh5 million,” said Mr Gichichio, who chairs the transition committee.

“We have invited residents … from all parts of the county and have hired over 40 buses to ferry them to and from the venue.”

He said his team was told Mr Gachagua will attend the event.

“Security has been enhanced adequately to ensure that the event takes place smoothly,” he added.

The committee assessed preparations at the venue for the better part of Wednesday.

Governor Kahiga, who comes from Kieni constituency, was re-elected on August 9 for a second term under President-elect William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

There are six constituencies in Nyeri County – Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri, Tetu, Kieni, Mathira and Nyeri Town – and all the seats were clinched by UDA. The party also grabbed all the top elective seats.

The Kenya Kwanza coalition, led by Dr Ruto, took a majority of the MCA seats in the county.

UDA grabbed 25 seats and ANC one, while four candidates were elected as independents. The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition came out with nothing.

Ms Eunice Wagaki clinched the Karima ward seat in Othaya under ANC. Ms Stanley Wakiba (Aguthi), Ms Cyrus Nderitu (Mukurweini Central), Ms Margaret Muthoni (Kiganjo/Mathari) and Mr Wachira Kanyi (Thegu River) were elected as independents.

Mr Kahiga’s administration announced a Sh7.58 billion budget for the 2022/2023 financial year.