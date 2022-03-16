Former street boy eyes MP’s seat, pushing for a kinder society

Daniel Kiige Mathira MP aspirant

Daniel Kiige who was born into a poor family and in his formative years lived in the streets. He is now eyeing the Mathira parliamentary seat.

Photo credit: Stephen Munyiri | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Munyiri

Nation Media Group

He lived in squalor after finding himself in the streets of Karatina early in his life. But last year he graduated from university and is now aspiring to become a member of the National Assembly.

