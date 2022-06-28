Ex-street boy rejects Gachagua's job offer to drop from MP race

A Mathira parliamentary candidate has rejected calls from Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua to drop out of the race in exchange for a job.

Former street boy Daniel Kiige, 23, who is angling to succeed Mr Gachagua, told the MP to his face that he was not wavering and would go all the way to the ballot.

The two met at a function in Konyu ward in Mathira constituency on Monday when Mr Gachagua met local leaders and drummed up support for the UDA parliamentary candidate Eric Wamumbi.

Sarcastic gesture

Mr Gachagua allowed Mr Kiige to address the gathering and in an apparently sarcastic gesture, he asked him to drop his bid, saying he would secure a job for him with the Nyeri County government.

Mr Gachagua said the deal would be possible if Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who was present, is re-elected.

However, Mr Kiige told Mr Gachagua he was not ready to step down “whatever the offer” and challenged his opponents to meet him at the ballot box.

“I’m happy that you have offered me a job but my mission is to help the people of Mathira, and I will not abandon that mission,” he said, amid applause from the gathering.

Mr Kiige, who is yet to secure a job after completing university last year, says his ‘big’ dream is to become the next Mathira MP. He is running under the Freedom and Justice Party.

He was rescued from the streets by well-wishers, who also helped him get a full government sponsorship to KCA University. His leadership skills were spotted by fellow students, who elected him their leader in 2019.

Mr Kiige also represented Kenyan universities in the East African region as a legal director under the Kenya University Students Organisation (Kuso).

“The problems I have gone through have prompted me to seek the leadership of this constituency. I feel I need to touch many hearts as a response towards lifting the people who are constantly struggling to wriggle out of their problems,” he said.

Struggles with campaigns

But he has struggled to sustain his campaigns, prompting some well-wishers to step in and raise funds for him.

Mr Kiige, who has embarked on a door-to-door campaign using a motorbike and is drawing sizable crowds, has been relying on donations from well-wishers.

Traders at a local second-hand clothes market recently organised an impromptu fundraiser to help him print campaign posters.

Others eyeing the Mathira parliamentary seat are Ms Christobel Phyllis Wambura Maranga (Jubilee), Nairobi businessman Waruru Gikandi (Narc Kenya), Mr Kiragu Karweru (Usawa Kwa Wote), Phenansio Wang'ombe Thuku (independent) and Eric Mwangi Wamumbi (UDA).

Mr Gachagua has been combing his Nyeri base to counter a strong Azimio la Umoja One Kenya wave following intensified campaigns in an area once believed to be UDA turf.