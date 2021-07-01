Ex-prosecutor James Makura loses second bid to get job back

James Makura

Former prosecutor James Makura appears before a Nyeri court on June 29, 2011  

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In a case before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Embu, James Makura was accused of receiving Sh25,000 as a bribe in relation to a case he was handling.

  • Mr Makura says that in March last year, he was summoned to appear before the ODPP advisory board, which fired him for gross misconduct.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nyeri has dismissed a former prosecutor’s case seeking reinstatement after he was fired over corruption claims.

