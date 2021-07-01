Ex-prosecutor James Makura loses second bid to get job back

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nyeri has dismissed a former prosecutor’s case seeking reinstatement after he was fired over corruption claims.

Justice Njagi Marete found that the court lacked the competency to handle the suit by James Makura because it was previously determined by the same court before a different judge.

He said that his predecessor, Justice Nzioka wa Makau, in a ruling on July 13, 2020, struck out the suit because Mr Makura did not specify the rights that had been infringed in his dismissal.

Justice Marete also said the petition was not necessary as there is a similar ongoing case before the Court of Appeal in Nyeri.

“The petitioner cannot have it both ways. He can either choose to withdraw the appeal before the superior court or decide not to pursue this petition,” he said.

Eight years

In the case, Mr Makura had sued the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). He said he had worked as a senior prosecutor at the ODPP’s Nyeri office for eight years until June 22, 2011 when he was arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officers.

In a case before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Embu, he was accused of receiving Sh25,000 as a bribe in relation to a case he was handling.

Following his arrest and arraignment, his employer suspended him from work and only paid him half his salary. But on November 22, 2017, a magistrate acquitted him of the charges.

Mr Makura says that in March last year, he was summoned to appear before the ODPP advisory board, which fired him for gross misconduct.

The dismissal, he argues, was unfair because the court had declared him innocent of the corruption charges. He requested Justice Marete to order the ODPP to resume payment of his salary and reinstate him to his job.

Advisory board

But in a replying affidavit from senior state counsel Duncan Ondimu, the ODPP’s office showed that before his dismissal, Mr Makura was given a fair hearing before the advisory board.

Mr Ondimu said the dismissal process followed the ODPP’s human resources manual and the Public Service Commission’s HR policies and procedures manual.

“The petitioner has not shown how his employer acted in excess of his powers by removing him from office,” Mr Ondimu said.

Mr Makura had since been hired by a Nyeri-based law firm, Mr Ondimu said.

He asked Justice Marete to dismiss the petition, citing the other case at the Court of Appeal.

“The suit before that court is identical to the one that is currently before the Employment court therefore there is no need of having similar suits placed in different courts,” he said.