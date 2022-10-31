Ex-Mau Mau fighters in Nyeri want President Ruto to intervene in land row

A group of former Mau Mau freedom fighters have written to President William Ruto urging him to help resolve a protracted land tussle spanning 50 years.

The former fighters claim 60,000 acres of the expansive Solio ranch in Nyeri County owned by some influential individuals.

They claim that the land, which is supposed to benefit more than 2,000 people, was allocated to them through their land-buying company known as Guchokanirira Kihato Traders and Farmers in 1973 by Mzee Jomo Kenyatta after paying Sh30,000 to the government.

Talking to the media in Karatina at the weekend, chairman Mzee Kimunya Kamana, a onetime mayor of Nakuru, said the land has been dogged with controversy and endless court battles after several individuals also claimed ownership.

The Nation established the land was once the subject of a court battle between Mau Mau veterans and a former Attorney-General, the late Charles Njonjo, and the High Court ruled in their favour.

Mr Kimunya claimed Njonjo had used threats, intimidation and the police to confiscate their allotment letter together with the title deed and that is where the struggle to regain their ownership documents started, forcing them to move to court.

In court documents seen by the Nation, Njonjo had sought to strike out a case filed by members, arguing that the contested land was public and the court did not have jurisdiction to hear it. He also denied allegations of abuse of power to block the farmers from owning the land.

But the High Court judge at the time, Ms Msagha Mbogoli, dismissed the claim, saying the farmers had raised a case that could be heard by the court.

In a subsequent appeal by Njonjo, the then Court of Appeal judge, Ms Hannah Okwengu, also ruled in favour of the farmers.

In a document dated April 10, 1996 and signed by one Ms JW Mugo for the permanent secretary in charge of the provincial administration, the commissioner of police was instructed to comply with a court order that the confiscated documents be returned to the owners to avoid further litigation.

But Mr Kimunya said the documents had not been returned to them.

The letter addressed to President Ruto says: “With various rulings and decrees in our favour, we sincerely believe that the most prudent action that can be taken by the relevant offices is to assist members of Guchokaniriria Kihato get back [what] is rightfully theirs.”