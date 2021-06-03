End of universal health pilot project leaves Nyeri residents exposed

Nyeri residents queue during the NHIF biometric registration at Wamagana grounds on June 2, 2021. The end of the pilot UHC programme in Nyeri has left residents struggling to pay for basic medical services.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The end of the pilot Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme in Nyeri has left residents struggling to pay for basic medical services, Governor Mutahi Kahiga said on Wednesday.

