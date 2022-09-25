DP Rigathi Gachagua's brother Jack Reriani dies

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his family have been thrown into mourning after losing his eldest brother Jack Reriani.

While announcing his demise, the DP that his demise had hit him hard as he remains the only remaining son of the Kirigo and Gachagua family.

He went on to reminisce how they spent quality time together during their inauguration after winning the August 9 polls saying he was happy, jovial and full of life.

In his tribute posted on his Facebook page, Mr Rigathi said he and his late brother shared beautiful moments back in the village and he relished that he had the opportunity to thank him for paying his high school fees.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's late brother Jack Reriani. Photo credit: Pool

“We agreed on your enhanced role to lead the Kirigo family in view of my national duties… we parted ways happily and agreed that I would come home after we settle to discuss family matters… little did I know that those beautiful moments we shared would be our last,” he wrote

“My heartfelt condolences to your family, the Kirigo family, the larger Gachagua family and the extended Reriani family. May the almighty God give your wife and son the strength to bear the loss.