Direct flights from Wilson to Nyeri to boost tourism

Nyaribo Airstrip

Nyaribo Airstrip in Nyeri County. Tourism players are banking on the introduction of direct flights from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport to the airstrip to boost the sector’s dwindling fortunes.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Irene Mugo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Tourism players are banking on the introduction of direct flights from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport to Nyeri’s Nyaribo Airstrip to boost the sector’s dwindling fortunes.

