Demand your share of national cake, Kiunjuri tells Mt Kenya

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has told residents of the Mt Kenya region to demand their share of the national cake before supporting any presidential candidate in the coming General Election.

Speaking on Monday at a funeral in Mathira, Nyeri County, Mr Kiunjuri said anyone fronted in central Kenya as a candidate should tell the people of the vote-rich region what he or she has for them.

"The question should be what's in it for us. We cannot afford to take a back seat and pretend we do not care who takes over. We have to be concerned and be part of the decision making," he said.

He said the region is more concerned about having issues in the coffee, tea and milk sectors addressed as they are the main economic mainstay for a majority of the residents.

"We must all get involved and choose leaders who will address our demands for better pay for our cash crops so that we are able to afford basic needs," he said, adding that residents should not allow politicians to speak on their behalf.

"I have heard many arguing that this region has a good road network but the issue is, even if you build super highways all over but people do not have a penny in their pockets, the infrastructure will be useless so we must be careful," said Mr Kiunjuri.

He said that using his The Service Party (TSP), he will be consistent in demanding better service delivery to Kenyans.

