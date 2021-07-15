Dedan Kimathi University shut over student protests

Dedan Kimathi University of Technology main campus in Nyeri was on Thursday shut down indefinitely after students rioted.

In a letter dated July 15, the administration announced that it had suspended all in-person lectures.

“This is to notify Dekut students that senate has suspended all in person lecturers following the disruption of normal university activities by students,” it said.

The students accused the university of hiking school fees to an amount that they could not afford to pay with what they receive from the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb).

“We have tri-semester programme and we only receive Helb funds twice. This means that we can barely afford fees,” one student said.

Learners also said they could not sit their exams without clearing school fees, which they reckon could lead to some being forced to defer their studies.

For now, the varsity has asked students to clear from the institution by 1pm Thursday. However, at 2pm, they were still engaging anti-riot police officers in running battles.

The protests paralysed movement along the Nyeri-Nakuru highway twice before the police dispersed them.

Despite a memo in circulation purported to have been signed by him, student council secretary-general, Festus Bett, distanced himself from the students' strike, adding that the memo was fraudulent.

He insisted that students had started the protest without the knowledge or consent of the council.