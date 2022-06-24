Dedan Kimathi tops universities in online workers

Dedan Kimathi University of Technology has emerged as the institution with the highest number of online workers since the government introduced the Ajira Digital Programme.

The programme was introduced in 2018 to enable millions of young people to tap into digital job opportunities. The university emerged top among institutions of higher learning.

ICT Chief Administrative Secretary Maureen Mbaka on Friday said a majority of youths have been trained on article writing, transcription, digital marketing and virtual assistance to transform their livelihoods by working online.

Ms Mbaka spoke at Dedan Kimathi in Nyeri town when she officially launched its Ajira Digital Club.

“Today, I am happy to report that this university has been on the forefront in supporting the programme by organising Ajira trainings. This university has the highest number of online workers among all institutions of higher learning. We have seen several students earn a decent living in this institution,” she said.

Students at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology (DeKUT) in Nyeri during the official launch of Ajira Digital Club at the institution on June 24, 2022. The university has the highest number of online workers since the programme was introduced to institutions of higher learning. Photo credit: James Murimi I Nation Media Group

The CAS gave the example of Maureen Njenga, who works as a digital marketer, Mr Aluoch Ochieng (data entry), Mr Allan Njuguna (social media marketer), Ms Janet Chepkirui (article writer) and Mr David Mugo and Mr Samson Kariuki (content creators).

“This is a true testimony that the Ajira programme is working and as a matter of fact, online work is the way to go. I request you to take time and focus on the digital skills being offered for free by the government through this programme,” Ms Mbaka said.

“As a ministry we are working hard with our partners to reach out to young Kenyans who are in and out of higher learning institutions, urging them to aggressively grab the opportunities that the programme offers to enhance income.”

Mr Allan Njuguna, an engineering student, said he enrolled in the programme after joining the university in 2018 and has been earning a decent income through online jobs.

“I am earning and saving money so that I can cater for my forthcoming internship programme abroad. I am also helping my family in raising fees. I thank Ajira for equipping me with digital skills because it has enabled me to secure that internship and catered for my education,” he said.

Dedan Kimathi Vice-Chancellor Ndirangu Kioni said the programme will enable graduates to secure online jobs and contribute to the country’s economy.

“We have put in place systems to ensure that none of our graduates complains that they have not secured a job. Similarly, we want our students to study and earn so that they can cater for their fees and necessities here on campus,” Mr Kioni said.

Last year, Ajira partnered with Absa Bank Kenya to train young people in digital skills and financial literacy to increase employment and entrepreneurship under the second phase of the programme implemented by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa).

The partnership would see Absa link its job training, scholarship and internship initiative, ReadytoWork, with the Ajira Digital site.

Applicants would be taken through a certification programme with different modules using computers or mobile phones and issued certificates on completion.