Declare your interest in House business, Speaker tells Nyeri MCAs

Nyeri MCAs have been warned against interfering with House committees’ business.

In a communication from Speaker John Kaguchia delivered by his deputy Speaker Samuel Kariuki, the ward representatives were asked to declare their interests in matters being debated in the House.

Further, they are to refrain from taking part in decision making or vote on matters they have any interest in.

“This communication further serves as a caution that failure to disclose an interest before the commencement of deliberations creates a presumption that any contribution made to a matter under consideration by the House or a committee, however relevant, advances one’s personal interest as a Member and is, therefore, an offence that amounts to gross misconduct,” he warned.

The County Government Act states that MCAs should promptly declare to the speaker any interest that the member has in any matter being discussed in the county assembly.

“A member of a county assembly shall not vote on any question in which the member has a pecuniary interest,” the Act reads.

The directive was prompted by the numerous complaints forwarded to the Speaker’s office over rampant interference with the work of the Physical Planning Committee.

“Chairpersons of committees ought to enforce these provisions in their respective committees starting with the Physical Planning, Housing and Urbanization committee, which has prompted the issuance of this guidance,” he said.

The notice also refers to the Leadership and Integrity Act 2012, which states that a state or a public officer should use the best efforts to avoid being in a situation where personal interests appear to conflict with the State officer’s or public officer’s official duties.

“If a member has personal interest including pecuniary interest, personal relationship and business relationships, they must first declare that interest,” he said.

The assembly chair called for objectivity in the house saying that the declaration of any personal interests that would conflict with public duties showed integrity.