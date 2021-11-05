Curse or blessing? Nyeri residents are getting major roads…and cracked houses

Rising demand for construction materials and infrastructure development in Nyeri County has become both a curse and a blessing to the residents of Kieni.

Quarry owners have been accused of negligence when they use explosives in their mines.

The materials are used for building roads, and while the improved infrastructure eases transportation of people and farm products, some residents face the threat of their houses caving in due to heavy earth tremors from regular blasting.

There are many quarries in Kieni constituency, and more open up each day and residents are worried. Massive cracks can be seen in their houses while animals have died.

Residents of Honi village are the most affected, suffering from the effects of the government’s failure to regulate quarry operations.

The blasting often catches residents unawares and happens twice or thrice a week, they say.

When explosions go off, women and children wail and everyone scampers for safety.

“It is the scariest thing you can experience… It is just like an earthquake. Houses shake and we have things falling and breaking. It is loud, unsettling and uncomfortable,” said Mr Kamau Gatwechi.

A pool of water at one of the quarries at Chaka area in Nyeri County on October 25, 2021. The heavy blasting of stones in the quarries has caused fears among the local residents as their houses start cracking due to tremors. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

To secure his one-storey house in Kamatongu from sinking, he reinforced it with steel, spending more than Sh200,000.

Nation.Africa observed that his home has huge cracks in the walls and floor. Cracks could also be seen in several other residential homes, as well as at Honi hospital and Honi Resort.

Mr Gatwechi said he moved to the area in 2014 and his house started cracking in 2018, worsening last year when there was greater infrastructure development in the area.

“The demand for ballast is high, especially now with the construction of the Mau Mau road and other development projects in the county. A majority of the construction materials are sourced here,” he said.

Residents say they have repeatedly called for meetings with respective authorities seeking to find a long-term solution to the environmental hazard.

Kamau Gatwechi, a resident of Honi area in Nyeri County, shows how he has reinforced his house with metal bars after it developed cracks due to tremors from local quarries. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Quarry owners, officials in the mining department, representatives from the environment watchdog Nema and administrative officers always attend the meetings.

Pigs have had stillbirths

“We have held these meetings over the past three years… the last one was held last November and nothing we agreed upon has ever been implemented,” noted Mr Gatwechi.

About 100 metres from his house sits Honi Resort, a bar and restaurant that the owner, Mr Godfrey Muriuki, has spent a lot of money to repair.

“The window panes have fallen off several times and I have had to replace them five times. At first, I thought it was poor workmanship until we figured the tremors caused by the quarry blasts are the cause,” he said.

Mr Muriuki has since replaced them with plastic ones and is refurbishing a cracked wall in the restaurant and the floor for the third time.

At Flora Farm in Honi, about one kilometre from a quarry, dairy cows and pigs have had stillbirths, which residents believe are the result of the tremors.

PCEA Honi Hospital in Nyeri County is one of the affected premises. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Mr Erastus Kemboi, the dairy manager on the farm, said despite feeding the animals and observing proper animal husbandry, the pigs and cows keep aborting.

“The tremors and constant shock release stress hormones in the animals, which causes them to abort at either their early or late stages of pregnancy,” he said.

Mr Kemboi said that the previous week, a pig lost all its 12 piglets, amounting to a loss of Sh48,000, as each is sold for Sh4,000.

“They should use alternative methods to harvest stones in the quarries because whatever is happening there is neither friendly to human beings nor livestock,” he said.

The billowing cloud of dust that covers PCEA Honi Hospital after a blast sees patients scampering for safety while others wail in shock.

Followed every recommendation

Because of the shocks, patients suffer high blood pressure while the dust exacerbates respiratory diseases, said Mr John Ngunyi, who spoke on behalf of the hospital administration.

“It is a big problem for patients because they are here at their weakest and when the blasting is done, it accelerates their illnesses. The staff spend a lot of time calming them down,” he said.

But Mr Dan Wamahiu, one of the quarry owners, said the houses that had cracked were defective, adding that they lacked strong foundations.

He also said that allegations that his quarry was responsible for the damage were a ploy by his opponents to scuttle his 2022 gubernatorial ambitions in Nyeri County.

The quarry owners’ chairman, Mr Joe Machira, said the mines are preferred by the government because they produce the best granite used in road construction in the Mt Kenya region.

He said they had followed every recommendation agreed upon in meetings they have held with residents and county officials.

Destruction on a wall at the PCEA Honi Hospital. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

“We have a WhatsApp group that we use to communicate with residents and which they use to air their grievances,” he said.

Mr Machira also said that previously they used to blast more than 100 holes at a time but they have since cut that down to 40, depending on the demand.

The holes are 20 metres deep as stipulated by the authorities.

“We cannot go beyond the recommended depth… our blasters are licensed by all government agencies,” he said.

Countering claims that residents are caught by surprise, Mr Machira said they are notified in advance about blasts through the WhatsApp group.

“We place red flags around the quarry one hour before blasting, which is then followed by whistleblowing on intervals of 30, 15 and five minutes before blasting,” he noted.

Quarry owners have asked residents whose houses have cracked to provide proof that the government approved their plans before they built their houses next to quarries alongside the engineers who built them.