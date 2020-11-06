Covid-19 plucks a gem from Nyeri Water Company

Nyeri county is mourning the death of Nyeri Water and Sanitation Company Managing Director Peter Gichaaga, who succumbed to Covid-19 on November 3 while undergoing treatment at Outspan Hospital.

Mr Gichaaga, 43, joined the water company in 2015 and worked to put the company at par with the best.

During his tenure as managing director, the company was certified by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) for quality management systems. Also the testing laboratory was accredited by the Kenya Accreditation Service (KENAS).

The company has also managed to reduce non-revenue water to less than 15 percent, which is below the Water Service Regulatory Board target of 20 percent. This means there is little wastage of water hence more of it gets to the households.

However, his biggest achievement was steering the company for five years and making it the best water service provider in the world after Nyewasco bagged the Global Water Leaders Award by the Global Water Intelligence in 2020.

The award recognises the most important achievements in the international water industry within several categories and rewards those initiatives in the water, wastewater and desalination sectors that are moving the industry forward.

“Nyewasco’s operational performance has been head and shoulders above other water utilities in the country, bringing non-revenue water levels down to just 16 percent in 2019, compared to the national average of 41 percent,” Mr Gichaaga said while acknowledging the reward.

Sewer connection projects

He strived to maintain the company as consumer-friendly and during the five years recorded a significant increase in the number of new connections and extended the services to parts of Mathira and Kieni, which were previously not covered.

He then oversaw the changing of the company’s name from the Nyeri Water and Sewerage Company to Nyeri Water and Sanitation Company in a bid to boost sanitation services.

He also reviewed and implemented pro-poor activities, which include construction of over 200 Safisan Toilets in Witemere. He also completed the OBA sewer connection projects, connecting nearly 3,000 people to the sewer system.

“He was an astute leader and an icon to the team that he so passionately led. His persona and eloquence and his love for this company will forever be remembered,” Patrick Munuhe, Nyewasco Chairman, said in his statement.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga, in his condolence message, said Mr Gichaaga was dedicated and committed to his work.

“MD Gichaaga has built Nyewasco into an internationally accepted company & water provider that has recently been awarded a global award. Nyeri is poorer with his passing on,” he said.

Former Tana Water Development Agency engineer Wahome Mwangi mourned him as a legendary figure endowed with great strength and abilities.

“He was admired for his achievements and noble qualities at Nyewasco. As the chairman, I had the privilege of experiencing his professionalism. As Nyeri people, we have lost,” he said.