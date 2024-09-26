Compliance to schools safety measures dominate speeches at Endarasha fire victims’ memorial

Leaders and the clerics have called for stricter rules to curb the recurrence of school fires in the wake of the Hillside Endarasha fire tragedy where 21 boys perished.

During an interdenominational requiem mass service for the deceased following that incident that happened at Hillside Endarasha Academy on September 5, 2024, speakers demanded safeguards that will protect the learners and those found culpable of any breach held to account.

Hillside Endarasha Academy pupils' farewell service

The Thursday memorial service was presided over by the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) moderator of the national assembly, Rev Thegu Mutahi at Mweiga playground, saw parents, relatives, and friends of the victims collapse after being overcome by emotions.

Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua, who represented President William Ruto, who is attending the 79th United National General Assembly (UNGA) event in New York, US, asked the Ministry of Education officials to do whatever they can on matters of school safety standards.

During the service, a sombre mood engulfed Mweiga Stadium, Nyeri, where DP Gachagua delivered a condolence message from President Ruto to the families and relatives of the children.

President Ruto, in his message, said the Government will continue supporting the affected families and called for strict compliance with the boarding schools' regulations.

Endarasha tragedy: State releases DNA results of 21 children to parents

"We are pained by the loss of young lives in the Hillside Academy fire tragedy. They were hardworking with a promising future. As investigations continue we commit to support the families affected by the horrific accident," said President Ruto in his tributes.

“As the investigation continues we commit to support the families affected by this horrific accident. We also call for strict compliance with boarding regulations to avoid a recurrence of such a tragedy,” the president added.

"We also call for strict compliance with regulations to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the Hillside Endarasha Academy fraternity".

Mr Gachagua asked Kenyans to pray for the country, the Government, and the families that lost their children in the fire incident.

"May our Lord give the families and relatives comfort. It is difficult, we can't pretend that it is easy for them. If possible, parents should be buried by children, than vice versa. We lost innocent souls. Let us continue praying and standing with the bereaved families. Let us show them love and support," Mr Gachagua told the mourners.

Hillside Endarasha owner speaks: We'll re-open with fewer boarders

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said the tragedy was a “turning point” for the ministry, adding that the government has already ordered an audit to establish whether all learning institutions have strictly complied with all regulations put in place to ensure the safety of learners.

“It is a huge tragedy and we shall continue assisting the families and the school. Going forward it will not be business as usual as far as the safety of learners is concerned. The loss of these pupils is not in vain and for us as a ministry, it is a turning point,” Mr Ogamba said.

The CS said his ministry would enforce strict compliance with measures that are already in place to ensure there is no recurrence of such a tragedy. He said the ministry had ordered an audit of learning institutions to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Safety Standard Manual for schools.

“Schools must be a safe haven for children. Parents should not live with anxiety about the safety of their children in school. We are keen to establish the cause of the tragedy and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is leading the process,” Mr Ogamba added.

The fire tragedy shocked the nation, with parents and religious and political leaders calling for strict enforcement of regulations to ensure such incidents did not recur.

Besides the DP, CS Ogamba, others who were in attendance included Principal Secretary (PS) Belio Kipsang, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and his deputy David Kinaniri, Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Woman Representative Rahab Mukami and the area Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina.

Also present were Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAPK leader Eugene Wamalwa, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, senators Wahome Wamatinga (Nyeri) and Enock Wambua (Kitui) and host MP Njoroge Wainaina.

Others were Esther Pasaris (Nairobi Woman Rep), Lydia Haika (Taita Taveta Women Rep), Benjamin Gathiru Mejjadonk (Embakasi Central), Kanini Kega (EALA), and a host of MCAs led by Nyeri Speaker Mwangi Gichuhi among other leaders.

Mr Musyoka said he could feel the pain the families of the affected pupils were undergoing during the experience of the Kyanguli boys high school fire tragedy in Machakos in 2001 where 67 perished.

Mr Wamalwa urged the government to ensure strict compliance with boarding school regulations to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

Mr Kahiga, who is the chairman of the funeral service organizing committee said nine victims would be buried Thursday while 10 would be buried Friday and two on Saturday.