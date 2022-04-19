Coffee farmers face new rules in efforts to enhance quality

The Thiriku Coffee Cooperative in Nyeri County is working to improve the quality of produce delivered by its farmers by introducing punitive measures.

Chairman Cyrus Waiganjo said managers want to ensure that farmers maintain the quality of beans they produced last year that gave their crop an edge over others in the global market. Thiriku paid Sh130 per kilogramme.

“Farmers who do not follow the recommended guidelines by the agronomist will be barred from bringing their coffee here because disobeying the rule means a compromise on the quality of the coffee we produce,” Mr Waiganjo said.

Thiriku-affiliated farmers are not allowed to interplant their coffee trees with any crop other than beans, which are legumes and help enrich the soil.

Remove other crops

The factory has asked farmers to remove Napier grass, maize and other crops from their plantations, saying these will interfere with production and the quality of their coffee.

“Intercropping will not be accepted. We recommend plain coffee farms but beans are good. However, farmers should keep spraying because they harbour aphids,” he said.

For two years in a row, Thiriku-affiliated farmers smiled all the way to the bank after receiving the highest pay rate for their produce, thanks to direct sales to a company in the Netherlands.

They delivered 304,887 kilos of coffee to the factory and received Sh130 per kilo of beans they delivered from Trabocca BV in the October-January season. This was the highest farmers in the county had received in the last decade.

Mr Waiganjo said good quality and proper crop husbandry contributed to higher earnings for farmers.

Quality standards

The factory has partnered with an independent coffee laboratory to ensure it meets the required quality standards.

“We had the highest class of quality beans from our farms and this, according to our buyer, contributed to (greater) demand for our coffee in the global market,” he said.

He noted that they did not produce as much coffee as the buyer wanted but they intend to double their production this coffee year to at least 500,000 kilos while retaining the quality.

The buyer, Trabocca BV, has provided an agronomist, who advises farmers on inputs to apply monthly in order to increase productivity.

“Our production per coffee plantation has increased from 0.9kg to three kilos but we aim to produce at least eight to 10 kilos per tree,” said Mr Waiganjo.

Due to the high pay, factory managers noted that farmers had returned to cultivating coffee, which they had abandoned for other crops that they had considered more lucrative.