Boda boda riders reject politicians’ merchandise during campaigns

More than 3,000 boda boda riders in Nyeri County have vowed not to wear politicians' merchandise during the campaign period, saying they are tired of being misused.

Speaking at their annual prayer meeting at the PCEA Karatina Church, the riders said they are dignified workers who must be respected.

Their ability to penetrate deep into remote villages has allowed them to play a key role in campaigns. This is why politicians issue them with reflector jackets, coats and caps.

But riders in Mathira said wearing politicians’ merchandise was marketing them for free while the candidates were paying hundreds of thousands of shillings to maintain billboards in the constituency and the county.

“Politicians will come and give us reflector jackets branded with their image for us to market them every day for only Sh200 while they are paying over Sh150,000 a month for billboards. We will not wear your merchandise,” said Mr Benjamin Mwangi, the president of the boda boda association in Mathira.

Mr Mwangi added that riders will not subscribe to any politician’s camp but will work with those who agree to their terms and conditions.

“When a politician wants to work with us, we listen to him or her and if what he stands for aligns with our principle, then we will accompany them but we will not accept to be misused again,” he said.

The riders decided to have annual prayers two years ago following increased thefts of their motorcycles and murders of members of the association in the constituency by gangsters posing as clients.

At least six members were killed by the gangs while 10 more were involved in accidents.

“We have gone through difficulties in our work and the reason we are here is to thank God for protecting us. There has been a reduction in the number of deaths involving our members,” added Mr Mwangi.

The prayers were led by the Rev David Chege of Karatina PCEA, who reminded the riders the importance of good relations with clients and saving money and investing.

The operators were also asked to observe traffic rules to avoid problems with law enforcers and causing accidents.

“We need to shun the stigma around boda boda riders and treat them in a dignified manner,” Rev Chege said.