Boda boda mob kills two suspected motorcycle thieves in hospital

A motorcycle belonging to one of the suspects is torched in Karatina town on Thursday.

Photo credit: Stephen Munyiri | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Munyiri

Nation Media Group

Furious boda boda operators on Thursday night stormed Karatina level 4 hospital in Nyeri County and flushed out two suspected motorcycle robbers and lynched them after overpowering police officers who were guarding them.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Three arrested over Trans Mara clashes

  2. Natembeya, Rift Valley security chiefs take Covid jab

  3. Wildfire burns more houses in Turkana village

  4. Untold suffering for thousands of Lamu villagers over acute water shortage

  5. Wildfire burns houses in Turkana village

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.