Boda boda mob kills two suspected motorcycle thieves in hospital

Furious boda boda operators on Thursday night stormed Karatina level 4 hospital in Nyeri County and flushed out two suspected motorcycle robbers and lynched them after overpowering police officers who were guarding them.

In what could be termed as a cruel twist of fate, the two were among four suspects who had about an hour earlier been rescued by the police from a lynch mob who suspected them to be members of a gang that was involved in the killing of several operators before robbing them of their motorbikes in Mathira West and East sub counties.

One of the suspects who had been seized by the boda boda riders but escaped lynching is currently at the hospital being guarded by police officers.

A lobby of boda boda operators in Mathira Constituency had raised the alarm over the rising incidents of their colleagues being killed and their motorbikes stolen by gangsters posing as clients.

Overpowered the security guards

The chairman of the 3,000-strong Mathira boda boda association Mr Benjamin Mwangi said the victims are Timothy Wanjohi Maina, Elisha Wahogo Gathogo, William Kirii Gathu, Ian Wanjohi and Eliud Wambu.

Drama ensued during the Thursday night incident as the operators displayed a show of might when hundreds of them stormed the hospital, overpowered the security guards and police officers guarding the suspects.

The mob beat up the suspects who had earlier escaped death after being attacked in a separate incident at around 6pm.

They then set their bodies on fire outside the hospital gate with the police watching helplessly.

Tension gripped Karatina town at around 7.30pm following sporadic gunfire that could be heard several kilometres away as the police, led by Mathira East sub county commander James Barasa, fired in the air in a bid to disperse the mob.

The mob killing comes in the backdrop of brutal killings of six motorcycle operators in the last three months in separate incidents in Mathira constituency.

Set their houses on fire

Earlier in the day, drama unfolded when the boda boda mob arrested the three suspects and started beating them up.

The boda boda operators regrouped and went to the suspects’ homestead at Ndaroini village in the outskirts of where they set their houses on fire.

After torching the suspects’ houses, the mob, numbering in hundreds, stormed the hospital and pulled out two of the suspects who were in the casualty wing.

They dragged them outside the hospital gate, beat them up and set their bodies on fire.

Mr Barasa said that his officers were overpowered by the operators with the support of members of the public angered by the killings of boda boda men.

“It’s true our officers were overpowered before we called for reinforcements. The two have been flushed from the hospital and killed by operators. They managed to do this unlawful act after overpowering our officers. However, we have managed to save one of the suspects who is currently being treated,” added Mr Barasa.