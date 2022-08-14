Bishops ask IEBC to hasten release of presidential results

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to hasten the verification of the presidential votes.

This, the bishops chairman Archbishop Anthony Muheria said, is to quell the anxiety and tension amongst Kenyans as they to know their president for the next five years.

In a statement, the bishops noted that the palpable anxiety building due to the long time it was taking to complete the presidential vote verification could generate unnecessary 'tension, rumours and hard feelings' amongst Kenyans.

“We understand the need for IEBC to be thorough in ensuring the process is credible… we commend this effort but we encourage the IEBC to do what it takes to conclude the tallying process,” he said.

The bishops further cautioned Kenyans against consuming fake news that have been awash on different social media platforms, urging people to crosscheck messages they receive with mainstream media.

“Let us join hands in preventing any form of incitement… there are people bent to cause unnecessary panic therefore treat any suspicious or alarming text, image and video you receive on social media with caution,” noted Archbishop Muheria.

The bishops also lauded those that have conceded defeated in the just concluded election.

They urged those that win to celebrate their victory with respect and humility and those that lose to accept their loss with grace.

They called on aggrieved leaders to pursue redress and justice through the judicial process.

“We aim to build a Kenya whose democracy encourages competitive politics and so unsuccessful candidates should not be treated like losers but as Kenyans who have done their part in expanding our democratic space,” the bishop said.

Regardless of the outcome, archbishop Muheria said that Kenyans should continue working together irrespective of which candidate they supported- whether they come victorious or not.

“We have a responsibility individually and collectively to stand up and be counted in defending our heritage of splendor, our country and maintaining an environment of peace and calm,” he said.

He also called on the youth to dissuade any calls by politicians to cause skirmishes or violence saying they have a future to protect while the contenders have a way to solve any dissatisfaction in the process through courts.