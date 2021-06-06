Barter trade still thrives at Nyeri's oldest market in Gakindu

Gakindu Market

Buyers and sellers at the Gakindu market in Nyeri where barter trade is the main form of exchanging goods.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

Located in Mukurwe-ini Constituency, about 15 kilometres from Nyeri town is Nyeri County’s oldest market and the only one in the region that still has traces of barter trade.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Kajiado court detains key suspect in Shantel’s murder

  2. PRIME Benga artistes’ Madaraka Day concert sparks internet buzz

  3. Ex-CJ Maraga's life after retirement

  4. Congolese athlete runs 500km for charity

  5. Going digital offers hope for Marsabit’s small businesses

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.