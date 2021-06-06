Barter trade still thrives at Nyeri's oldest market in Gakindu

Located in Mukurwe-ini Constituency, about 15 kilometres from Nyeri town is Nyeri County’s oldest market and the only one in the region that still has traces of barter trade.

At Gakindu market, which sits on a half-acre plot, you will usually find small herds of livestock, mainly goats, sheep and cows, each animal tethered to a pole.

It is separated from the small sleepy town by a weak, barbed wire fence, which runs round the plot.

At one corner of the market is a faded signboard indicating that the market was once being run by the defunct Nyeri County Council.

The signboard also indicates the charges for each type of livestock, market days and time for trading.

At the entrance of the market, women have laid down stacks of Napier grass and hay, ready for sale to those bringing livestock to the market.

Waiting for buyers

Traders are seated on benches around the market with their livestock penned at different stations waiting for buyers.

But what stands out about this market, which is divided into three paddocks, is the use of barter exchange as a form of trading.

There is a section that is set aside for goats and sheep and another one for cows brought in by locals while the third paddock is for cows brought by traders who are not from the area.

Cattle brought in by locals are mainly dairy cows while those brought by other people, especially from Kieni Sub-County, are meant for beef.

Traders come from as far as the counties of Murang’a and Kirinyaga and the constituencies of Mathira, Tetu and Kieni to sell their goats, sheep and cows.

Although most of the sellers in the market have adopted cash for trade, a number of them still practice barter trade.

For a seller to engage in the barter trade, he or she has to get approval from the Gakindu Open Market for Livestock Association, which was started by the traders.

Such a seller is expected to provide personal details like identification card number and information on his or her residence.

He or she is also required to provide a medical permit issued by a veterinary officer that indicates the health status of the livestock to be traded.

Mr Michael Wanjau, the chairman of the market association, said it was started late last year to ensure security of livestock brought for sale.

Mr Wanjau says that they formed the association because previously, they would receive cases of stolen livestock being brought to the market for barter trade.

Such incidents would often result in police cases despite buyers of the animals in question being innocent.

“At that time, we could not trace where some of the traders were from or where they got the livestock brought in from because we lacked an organisation to do that,” he says.

The price of a commodity is usually determined by cross-referencing its market value and that of the product to be exchanged with.

For instance, a cow will be exchanged with a number of goats whose monetary value matches the cow’s market value.

County levy

When entering the market, a trader is also expected to pay a county levy of Sh20 if selling a goat and Sh30 for a cow.

The association has 100 members who are mostly local traders.

Because of the number livestock sold here, entrepreneurs selling hay are often found stationed outside or around the market.

During market days, which are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the premises holds up to 300 traders.

Gakindu was used as a barter exchange market among residents in the Nyeri during the pre-colonial period.

No toilets

Despite having been in existence for many years now, the market still lacks crucial sanitary facilities like toilets.

Mr Wilfred Kuria, a seller at the market, says that traders who come to here have to use toilets in other business premises in the town as there are none in the market.

“Our customers, who visit the market have to depend on sanitary facilities provided for by businesses in the town,” he said.

Lack of water is also another major challenge facing the traders as the market lacks piped water.

This is in spite of water pipes running across premises in the town.

Some of the traders complain that since the market was designated to be only for livestock by the county government, most of them have to go hungry most of the times. They say that in 2018, the county government chased away people who were selling foodstuffs and took them to a different market without considering the livestock sellers.

The chairman of their association has appealed to the county government to renovate the market to ensure a safer working environment.

Mr Wanjau has also asked the devolved unit to repair the market’s fence and build a cattle dip for the traders.

“There is also need for a goat shed in the market because during the rainy seasons, our livestock suffer a lot due to lack of shelter,” he says.



