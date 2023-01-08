Archbishop Muheria: Kenyans must unite in fight against corruption

Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria has called on Kenyans to unite against corruption during the first mass of the year, calling on those in possession of stolen items to return them and change their ways.

Speaking at the Consolata Cathedral Church in Nyeri on Sunday, the archbishop said that it is disheartening to see that society had normalized vices such as theft, fraud and corruption, which are a detriment to the social and ethical fabric that forms oneness.

“We are celebrating such vices as a society instead of condemning them… theft and shadow dealings are now seen as a means to improving oneself and are being tolerated,” he said.

He said that with the new year, Kenyans should be courageous and brave to fight the vices that have taken a grip in the society such as theft, oppression and a desire to benefit from what is not rightfully theirs.

“We have normalized theft and other vices because we have seen it so many times that now it is okay for people to even take property that does not belong to them,” he added.

On the same breath, Archbishop Muheria asked those that may have trudge on with the vice while in positions of influence to trace their way back and start doing the right thing, while challenging those in leadership positions to lead in the war against graft.

“Let us all work together in doing the right thing and lead a virtuous life… those who may have acquired property meant to benefit the masses should return them for it to serve the intended goal,” he said.

He said that people should confront graft and other forms of vices this year and denounce such as even at a personal level such as giving bribes to access services or evade penalties.

“By allowing graft to spread its tentacles any further, we are robbing from our children. I hope that this year we are able to confront these corruption and fraud issues that have taken root in our country,” he noted.

Archbishop Muheria further added that people had normalized the name thief that anyone caught up in the crossfires of corruption or fraud no longer felt shame for being identified as such.