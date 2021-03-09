Alarm as six boda boda riders lose lives, bikes to robbers posing as clients

The latest victim of the killings Eliud Wambu whose body was found dumped on a roadside on Sunday. His motorbike was also stolen.


By  Stephen Munyiri

Nation Media Group

Boda boda riders in Mathira, Nyeri County are a worried lot.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Four students test positive for Covid in Nyeri school

  2. Western Kenya hit by earth tremor

  3. Construction of Oloitokitok-Njukini-Taveta Road in limbo, five years on

  4. Wild fire burns houses in Turkana village

  5. PRIME From MCA to street food vendor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.