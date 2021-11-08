11 students arraigned in Nyeri over attempted arson

St Luke's Kimilili Boys in Bungoma fire dorm

A dormitory that was gutted in a Sunday evening fire at St Luke's Kimilili Boys in Bungoma County. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

Eleven students of Kagumo High and Kiandu Secondary schools who are facing charges of attempted arson will remain in police custody until Wednesday, a Nyeri court has ruled.

