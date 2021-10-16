Tussle over family tea farm leaves Felix Thuku dead, wife and children arrested

Tea farm

 A tea farm. A tussle over a tea farm in Othaya has torn a family apart, leaving a 68-year-old farmer dead and his wife and children in police custody for alleged murder.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nicholas Komu

A tussle over a tea farm in Othaya has torn a family apart, leaving a 68-year-old farmer dead and his wife and children in police custody for alleged murder.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.