Nyeri couple’s property to be sold in extortion case gone awry

A Nyeri couple is on the verge of losing their property after failing to pay their former employee Sh721,820 as compensation for falsely accusing him of extortion.

In an October 26 court order seen by the Nation, Chador Auctioneers have up to December 28 to attach property worth Sh721,820 if the amount is not paid. Mr Timothy Macheru was awarded the amount by a magistrate’s court after Ms Cecilia Miigwa and her husband Joseph Kariuki failed to prove criminal charges of extortion that he was facing 16 years ago. They had appeared in court as prosecution witnesses in which they testified against the accused, alleging he tried to extort money from them.

The court acquitted Mr Macheru due to lack of evidence, and he later counter-sued seeking damages for wrongful arrest and imprisonment. In the civil suit, he argued that the couple had him maliciously prosecuted for extortion in 2004.

Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua awarded him Sh400,000 for general damages on July 24, 2018. The court also awarded him Sh45,500 for special damages — Sh45,000 in lawyer fees and Sh500 for court proceedings as he had prayed for in his amended suit.

The award has now accrued an interest of over Sh300,000. In the suit he filed against the couple, Mr Macheru was required to prove that the prosecution in the criminal case had been instructed by the defendants and the case was terminated in his favour.

Falsely charged

He also had to show that the prosecution was motivated by malice without reasonable and probable cause. He argued that the couple reported him to the police after he sent them a demand notice requesting pay for the work he had done for them as a process server. He told court that the couple conspired with the police and had him arrested and falsely charged.

Mr Mutua ruled that the plaintiff was entitled to damages after he proved his case. He noted in his judgment that Mr Macheru suffered indignity and humiliation after he was placed in police cells, which was an unpleasant experience that diminished his social standing.

“This case arose as a result of the work the plaintiff had done as a licensed process server and the charge against him was hanging over his head for one year,” he said, adding that the defendants gave contradictory statements in the two cases.

“During the criminal proceedings, the defendants had testified that they made a report to the police after the accused served them with demand notices; however, during the hearing of this case, they denied making any report to the police,” said the magistrate.

“It is common knowledge that a witness cannot give evidence without recording a statement,” he added. He also found that the defendants were actually involved in the institution of the prosecution against the plaintiff.

He noted that the defendants erred in accusing Mr Macheru of extortion as he only sent them a demand notice accompanied by a threat to sue.

In their defense, Ms Miigwa and Mr Kariuki told court that they did not cause the arrest of the complainant nor did they record any statement with the police. They said they had only gone to the police because of Mr Macheru’s demand letters, which they claimed were meant to extort them.

Criminal charges

“On arrival at the police station, I found that Mr Macheru was already in custody having been arrested in respect to another case,” said Mr Kariuki.

The defendants produced an OB extract of the arrest which showed that Mr Macheru was arrested following a complaint by one Joseph Thiong’o.

“I didn't even know that Mr Macheru was acquitted of the criminal charges as I was only a witness at the case,” he said.

The court heard that Mr Macheru was arrested on November 1, 2004 following a complaint, and Mr Thiong’o and the defendants acted as state witnesses. During hearing of the criminal case, the couple testified that Mr Macheru tried extorting money from them.

Mr Macheru moved back to court and acquired a court order for the acquisition of his money through an auctioneer.

The couple through their lawyer Douglas Ombongi has since filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal in Nyeri in an attempt to stop the execution of the auctioneer's court order.