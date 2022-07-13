Kanini Kega’s aide freed on bail over grievous harm charges

Kieni MP Kanini Kega during a press conference in Nyeri town on July 9, 2022. He has cried foul over the arrest of his aide for allegedly injuring his opponent's suspporter.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

Kieni MP Kanini Kega’s personal assistant has been released on a Sh100,000 cash bail over grievous harm charges after spending five nights in custody.

This was after the prosecution led by Claire Muriithi told Senior Principal Magistrate James Macharia that it was  not against the bail application by Mr Dickson Ndirangu.

Ndirangu is accused of injuring Jeremiah Nyaga at Gamerock in Nyeri on June 30.

Nyaga is a long-term employee to businessman cum-politician Njoroge Wanaina who is running against Kanini for the Kieni parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket.

In his application for bail, Ndirangu told the court that he was not a flight risk as he lived within the court's jurisdiction.

"Besides, the accused will adhere to any conditions granted by the court," he said. 

Ndirangu was arrested last Friday and presented before the court for plea taking, when he denied the charges.

The prosecution had requested the court to allow the police to detain him at King'ong'o GK Prison as it opposed the bail application saying the victim was in critical condition.

The prosecution later changed is decision saying it is not opposed to his request to be released on bail.

The case continues on August 3.
 

