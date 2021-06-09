DP William Ruto in Kisumu
Nyanza, Western counties brace for the worst of Covid-19 wave  

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Lake region counties have set up inter-county border points surveillance to track those who test positive.
  • The highly infectious Indian variant of Covid-19 was first reported in Kisumu, and is suspected to be spreading in the community.

Lake region counties are pooling together medical equipment, human resources and hospital beds to cope with rising Covid-19 infections recorded in recent weeks.

