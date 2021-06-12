Nyanza leaders worried by high cost of Covid treatment   

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital

Health workers attend to a patient recuperating from Covid-19 at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu County on June 10, 2021. Kisumu County has recently experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases with isolation centers and mortuaries filled to capacity.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kaluma said he had to part with Sh2.3 million to offset hospital bills that accrued over the eight days that the deceased was in hospital.
  • Service delivery in the two devolved units has been affected with most staff being asked to work from home.

A section of Nyanza leaders has raised concern over the high cost of Covid-19 treatment amid rising infections in the Lake Region counties. The leaders said that ordinary Kenyans were dying because they are unable to afford treatment.

