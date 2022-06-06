Work on Sh135m communicable disease control centre begins

The construction of a Sh135 million communicable disease control centre has commenced in Nyandarua.

The hospital, aimed at serving the Central Kenya region, is expected to be completed by May next year, but phase one will be finished in three months, paving the way for other installations and sections.

The facility in Mirangine, Ol Kalou sub-county, will strengthen the capacity of the region’s health centres to effectively respond to communicable diseases and related ailments, threats and outbreaks, based on data-driven interventions and programmes, said Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia when he laid the foundation stone alongside clerics and other local leaders.

“The centre is designed with a focus on three main areas – prevention, detection and response. When complete, it will host isolation wards, negative pressure rooms, biosafety labs, and a research and development centre with a response team area,” Mr Kimemia said.

Communicable diseases include hepatitis A, hepatitis B, HIV, sexually transmitted ailments, measles, monkeypox and tuberculosis

The four-story facility will sit on five acres. It will be constructed in three phases, including an outpatient services section, advanced diagnostic laboratories, wards and staff quarters.

Its designs show that it will have a maternity and prenatal section, a postnatal delivery and theatre area, a paediatric ward, and isolation rooms for males and females.

It will also have an Intensive Care Unit, a High Dependency Unit, a laundry area, a kitchen, a maintenance unit and a mortuary.