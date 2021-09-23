Why it’ll take more than Kaguthi’s magic wand to end alcoholism in Nyandarua

Alcoholism and drug abuse remain a big headache for officials and leaders in Nyandarua County.

The situation is so bad that women leaders have had to organise demonstrations against liquor sellers and bhang peddlers in Ol Kalou and other towns.

The work of the Alcoholic Drinks Management Committee, formed five months ago and led by former provincial administrator Joseph Kaguthi, is stymied by meagre resources and vested interests in the bar business.

Bars, especially those in rural areas and market centres, continue to operate beyond authorised hours and drunkards roam the streets

Some of the bars are patronised by police officers and senior government officials, and they operate with impunity as law enforcers turn a blind eye.

Officials want to reduce the number of bars from 2,400 to between 200 and 500, and those must be located in sub-county headquarters, not in rural market centres.

“The vetting is being done by the same public health officers and other officials who licensed the bars in the first place. With stringent measures, the inspection team is making even more money in terms of bribes,” said Benjamin Kioria, a trader in Gwa Kung’u, Ndaragua constituency.

“They are collecting up to Sh5,000 from applicants, promising to approve the bars.”

In Wanjura, Ol Kalou constituency, protesting women said bars and a gambling den where bhang is also suspected to be sold, operate during unauthorised hours.

“We have homes that have been converted into bars, and the government is aware of them. We have complained but no action is taken,” lamented Isabella Wangui.

Gambling at the market

“Husbands and young men have become lazy, stealing anything from homes to sell and raise money for alcohol. Children are badly exposed and also participate in gambling at the market.”

But Mr Kaguthi is adamant that the war must be won, adding that community involvement is paramount.

“The community already admits that there is a problem and that is the starting point. We are shifting from the tradition where premises were licensed to operate a bar to also licensing the sale of approved drinks,” he said.

A hotline will be set up that members of the public can call to help monitor and report how bars operate.

“If a person is found or reported by the public to be drunk at odd hours or a bar is operating beyond hours, we will have no business arresting the drunkard or the customers. We shall move in and collect our licence. The bar operators will be held responsible,” he warned.

On licences, bar owners will be required to display the list of drinks approved for sale and ensure that only listed drinks are stocked in the bars.

Mr Kaguthi admitted that he was aware that some bars are patronised by senior civil servants or owned by them but added that there will be no sacred cows.

“It's for the bar owner to decide if they want to risk the cancellation of their licences by assuming they are adequately protected by influential people or to follow the law and remain in business. The law applies to all,” he said.

The committee has brought on board the clergy, community opinion leaders and representatives of special groups.

"Alcoholism and drug abuse contribute to domestic violence, family breakups, child neglect and other community evils. As religious leaders, we have a critical role to play in restoring family dignity,” said Bishop Josam Kariuki, the Nyandarua Interfaith Council chairperson.