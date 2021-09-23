Why it’ll take more than Kaguthi’s magic wand to end alcoholism in Nyandarua

Nyandarua women protest against increased consumption of illicit alcoholic drinks and the number of bars.

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

Alcoholism and drug abuse remain a big headache for officials and leaders in Nyandarua County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.