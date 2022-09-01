Uhuru's cousin: Voters gave me false hope that I was their best choice

President Uhuru Kenyatta's cousin Ms Wanjiku Muhoho has quit politics a very frustrated and bitter person.

Bitter, as she claims that the electorate in Nyandarua gave her false hope.

Ms Muhoho contested for Nyandarua Woman Representative position for a second time but lost to the incumbent Ms Faith Gitau.

In the 2017 elections, Ms Muhoho lost to Ms Gitau at the Jubilee party primaries but was lucky to be nominated to serve in the Nyandarua assembly.

She was awarded a direct nomination by the Jubilee party to unseat Ms Gitau, but lost with a huge margin of 40, 000 votes against the United Democratic Alliance candidate Ms Gitau.

On Wednesday, Ms Muhoho who was contesting on a Jubilee ticket. moved to social media to express her frustrations and bitterness against the voters, vowing never to contest a political seat.

“Waliniambia Mhsesh tutakuchagua, hatuangalii chama. Mhseh ground iko na wewe. Mimi siasa nitakua nazionea facebook,” lamented Ms Muhoho.

Translated, her lamentations meant that the voters promised to vote for her, that the ground was solidly behind her, and that in her case, the political party was not an issue.

Efforts by her followers to console her that politics was not for the faint-hearted were fruitless, as the former MCA, who also acted as the Nyandarua assembly speaker during the house supremacy battle kept repeating siko kwa soko [I am not interested in politics].