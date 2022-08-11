Two Jubilee MPs in Nyandarua survive UDA wave to retain seats

Two Jubilee Party MPs from Nyandarua have survived the UDA political wave that swept away experienced and senior politicians in the county.

Mr Kwenya Thuku and Mr David Kiaraho retained their Kinangop and Ol Kalou seats respectively, beating their opponents with remarkable margins.

Mr Thuku will serve a second term while Mr Kiaraho joins the National Assembly for the third term.

Both MPs were allies of Deputy President William Ruto but defected and shifted their loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee at the eleventh hour.

Mr Thuku garnered 39,321 votes against his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Chege Thuku’s 34, 842, while Mr Kiaraho garnered 24,058 to beat the UDA candidate Sammy Ngotho, who received 19,380.

UDA national leaders, led by party leader DP Ruto, invested heavily in the two constituencies campaigning for their candidates, with almost weekly visits, including a rally held on Friday, the day before the official campaign period was to close.