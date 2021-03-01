Tree tomato farmers count losses after strange disease invades farms

Tree tomato farmers in Nyandarua are counting losses after a strange disease invaded farms, killing several plants.

Farmers said most plants are affected at the flowering stage.

The farmers have spent a lot of money on farm chemicals.

The plants appear healthy and die in two to three days after the first sign of infection.

It is a double tragedy for growers who abandoned potato and dairy farming to engage in the otherwise lucrative tamarillo farming.

The fruit earns farmers at least Sh80 per kilo.

The most affected area is the dry Ndaragua constituency.

Bacterial infection

Agronomists suspect that the disease could be a bacterial infection, which is disastrous in tomatoes and same family crops.

Mr Philip Mwangi, an agronomist, advises farmers to practise crop rotation in the affected farms and observe crop hygiene.

“I have tried all chemicals as advised by agronomists but they are not working. I’m losing my plants at an alarming rate when I have exhausted all my savings taking care of the crop,” said Mr Daniel Kuria from Muruku area.

“I have tried more than 10 chemicals as advised by agricultural officers and farm chemical manufacturers but they are not working. I planted the crop in November and I have since been spending Sh6,000 every week buying water to irrigate the plants. My timing was to have them at flowering and fruiting stage by the time long rains start,” said Ms Alice Wangui, a farmer from Gwa Kung’u area.

She said the disease does not spare any species of the tree tomato plants. Even the grafted ones, said to be resistant to pests and diseases, are equally affected.