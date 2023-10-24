This township in Nyandarua is one to watch for budding investors

There is an eerie feeling among some people at the mention of Rurii township located some five kilometres from Ol Kalou towards Nyahururu.

Rurii is characterised by a dichotomy of estate names such as Sodom, Bosnia, Chechnya, and Sasanian also known as Eranshahr or the Empire of Iranians, places that have for long known the cankers of war across the world.

But the same gangs that roam the area melting violence do not hesitate to team up against what they deem an ‘enemy’, particularly during elections.

Rurii PCEA Church is the designated constituency electoral tallying centre and has had its fair share of bitter memories, among the most memorable being May 19, 2021.

During the Rurii Ward by-election, over 70 heavily built men in black, armed with crude weapons, stormed the tallying centre intending to tamper with election results.

They overpowered the police and managed to get into the tallying centre where counting was about to conclude but were overpowered and repelled by the united Bosnia, Sodom, Chechnya, and Sasanian gangs.

The strange men in black also targeted the media and their equipment.

However, the situation is changing, and a new light is shining on Rurii following improved security after a crime wave that saw a slump in investments over the last decade.

Crime and violence have drastically reduced as has the influence of the local gangs largely thanks to the construction of the Ol Kalou Technical and Vocation College.

The college had its first intake in September. The Sh100 million institution, jointly funded by the Ol Kalou Constituency Development Fund and the national government, has given the township a new image, and is believed to have contributed to waning crime.

“Most young men engage in those evil activities for lack of something constructive to do. The contractor gave most of them jobs during the construction period keeping them busy. Some of them have bought boda bodas while others are in small businesses from savings. Still, there is ongoing construction work within Rurii as traders and investors exploit opportunities brought by the technical college. It’s a game changer in our township,” said Ms Joyce Wambui.

The contractor had an average of 30 casual workers every day offering unskilled labour, paying them Sh600 each, per day.

With increased investment opportunities created by the vocational training college, the price of land in an area that investors previously shunned has increased by over 200 per cent.

Three years ago, a '50 ft by 100ft ' plot went for between Sh400,000 and Sh600,000. Now the asking price is between Sh2 million and Sh3 million depending on location.

Upcoming new buildings as investors take advantage of business opportunities brought by the Ol Kalou Technical and Vocational Training College at Rurii market, Nyandarua Photo credit: Waikwa Maina

According to realtor Jeremiah Maina who is constructing residential houses opposite the college, many investors are also eyeing the hospitality industry.

“We anticipate a big population, investors are scrambling for space. Bringing the facility here was the best decision by the government and the CDF office,” says Maina.

Mr Philip Gathiru, a resident, says the college has triggered economic growth but appeals to the county government to install security lights.

“It has become a busy township and is expected to get busier as the student population increases. The county government has invested in water projects and that is no longer a challenge here, but we need street lights and a sewer system to match the township's growth. It's an old township whose growth had stagnated for decades but we have of late experienced a big economic growth," says Gathiru.

Mr Newton Magua, the project manager of Triple N Capital Ventures Construction Company, in charge of the building, says the facility has eight classes with a capacity to hold over 500 students.

“We have just finalised installing electricity. The facility is getting fully digitised, we have an internet control room and I would advise the local youth to take advantage of the vocational training college,” Mr Magua says.

He says he has noticed steep economic growth in the township since the construction began in 2019, with new faces seeking to invest there causing an acute shortage of residential and business premises.

“The college has a big spacious library room, two workshops, friendly for people living with disability, while the first floor hosts all administrative offices and some classes. It’s a modern institution measuring 53 metres by 28 metres on the five-acre piece of land. It's designed to offer mechanical engineering courses and all building sub-sector courses,” says Magua.

Olkalou MP David Kiaraho says the facility was constructed on a five-acre parcel of land donated by Rurii Primary School after consultations with the parents.

“I am pleased that its economic impact is already felt even before the first intake. The area has recorded improved business, the young men are busy selling to commuters and drivers along the highway,” said the MP.

He says his office is working to raise funds for the few remaining areas such as the ablution block, adding that in the future, the facility will have hostels.

“Residents are happy to host the first batch of students in the September intake, we have students from all over the country, they need accommodation, food, and other services including mobile phone services, community ownership of the project, and seeking to exploit business opportunities brought about by the college is a motivation to me,” says MP Kiaraho.