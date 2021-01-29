State now considers blacklisting contractors who delay projects

The State department of Trade, Industrialisation and Enterprise has threatened to blacklist contractors and suppliers lagging in implementation of government projects.

Speaking when he inspected the construction of Sh100 million Nyandarua potato and vegetable cold storage in Ol Kalou Town in Nyandarua County, Cabinet Administrative Secretary Lawrence Karanja took issue with the slow.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction was presided by President Uhuru Kenyatta in January last year, with the works expected to take a year.

Mr Karanja delays in supplying machines for the facility had seen the project fall behind schedule.

“We are not going to allow such sabotage. The facility must be complete by March for the official opening by the President and to benefit farmers. The facility is 85 percent complete,” said Mr Karanja.

Nyandarua County Executive Raphael Njui said completion of the facility will be help end post-harvest losses for the local farmers.

Nyandarua government is coming up with a programme where farmers can use produce stored in the facility to access agricultural financing from the county enterprise fund and other finance institutions.