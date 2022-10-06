Speaker orders probe into hangers-on in MCAs’ trip to Mombasa

Nyandarua Speaker Wachira Waiganjo has ordered an inquiry into why several county workers were funded to accompany ward representatives for their induction workshop in Mombasa.

The Speaker said he was in the dark and was equally shocked to see the workers in Mombasa.

There are conflicting official reports about the exact number of staff who went to Mombasa. Some workers claimed that 70 of them are in Mombasa, while others put the number at around 30.

But Mr Waiganjo said he was aware of only 21 staff, a number he said was still too high.

“These are the issues we are trying to understand and how it happened,” he said.

“I was shocked to see the big crowd against my expectations. My expectations were the 41 MCAs and a few departmental heads to join us.

“What happened was done behind my back. I had been in that office for two days since we were elected as I was out with MCAs handling other issues including the elections of the House leadership.”

Mr Waiganjo said the House will also investigate how much each worker is earning and “their relevance in the induction seminar”.

It was also unclear why only seven workers travelled in the assembly bus, while all the others went by air.

“We have started on the wrong foot. The staff here are just too many. We understand each of them is getting a daily allowance of Sh15,000,” said an MCA.