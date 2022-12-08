Shock as unknown people break into mortuary at night, steal minor's body

A morgue attendant on was on Wednesday morning shocked to find it broken into and the body of a ten-year-old missing.

Joseph Mbuthia Githundi, who is an attendant at JM Hospital in Olkalou, Nyandarua County told police that the morgue was broken into a corpse was missing.

Police officers based at Olkalou station and detectives from Nyandarua were accompanied by CSI personnel visited the scene and established that three doors of the said block were broken into and from one of the fridge's one body of a juvenile was missing.

According to a police report, a search for the missing juvenile identified as namely George Chege was conducted in and outside of the morgue.

Police said the body was later found in a septic hole, retrieved while intact and taken back to the morgue.

Police have since launched investigations.

The raid is suspected to have been done by casual workers protesting the recent sacking by the county government.

Speaking when he lead Nyandarua assembly MCAs in a fact-finding mission on the incident, Deputy Majority Leader Mwangi Kagwe said they have agreed with the hospital management that booking on the bodies at the morgue be suspended until security around the premises is addressed.

“We have held discussions with the health department officials, and we have agreed on several issues, that security will be beefed up and a perimeter wall be constructed around the morgue,” said the MCA.

The unknow people are said to have accessed the newly constructed modern facility by breaking the doors in the middle of the night, where they had all the time to displace the bodies.

Kipipiri Ward MCA Ngenye Wambaire and a member of the House Health committee was was among the MCAs at the scene and assured the residents that all is safe.