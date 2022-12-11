Senator John Methu: I have been denied Holy Communion over church wedding

Nyandarua Senator John Methu has lamented that the Africa Inland Church has been denying him Holy Communion.

On Sunday, the senator caused laughter when he told President William Ruto, who attended an interdenominational prayer service at Wanjohi Primary School in Nyandarua, that he was paying a heavy price for marrying an Akorino woman without a church wedding.

"Mr President I rushed to marry an Akorino lady to bar the church from handing her over to another suitor. I planned to have a church wedding in 2020, but we got our first born so we postponed the ceremony to 2021. In 2021, we got our second child and we had to postpone the wedding again, that's why I can't enjoy the holy communion at my African Inland Church," said senator Methu.

The youthful senator asked President Ruto and Nyandarua Governor Dr Kiarie Badilisha to intervene so that the church can allow him to partake of the Holy Communion.

"Mr President, I am still a member of the church, but I can't enjoy the Holy Communion. I know the governor is a member of the same church, I ask for his guidance but I promise to have a church wedding ceremony soon. Mr President, you can also intervene," said the senator.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa advised the senator to defer his wedding for now and focus on serving Nyandarua residents first.

"It is interesting that you get a child every time you plan a wedding. Those are blessings, you now have another child, you are the senator, forget about the wedding for now until you have six kids,” said Mr Ichung’wa amid laughter.

During the prayer service, President Ruto reiterated that the Kenya Kwanza administration is ready to be criticised by the opposition.

He maintained that the government has no plans to frustrate the opposition and encouraged Azimio La Umoja One Kenya members to play their oversight role as stipulated in the law.

The Head of State said the government will do everything to create an enabling environment for the opposition.