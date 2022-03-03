Senate approves Sh106m to buy Muhu farm for IDPs

The Senate Lands Committee has authorised the government to pay Sh106 million for 523 acres in Nyandarua County to resettle people displaced by the 2007/08 post-election violence.

At least 1,300 families have been living on the Muhu farm since 2009 but the government had not paid the land’s owner.

This prompted Muhu Holdings Ltd, the owner of the property, to sue in March last year, asking a court for an order to evict the families.

The company’s lawyer, Joseph Kahari, had argued that the government had not legally purchased the land and resettling the families on it was illegal.

On Thursday, the Mwangi Githiomi-led committee also approved the subdivision of the land between the families.

"It is a shame that 12 years later the government of Kenya is yet to honour its payment for the land so that the families can fully develop the land,” lamented Mr Githiomi, who is also the Nyandarua senator, when he led the committee and other senior government officials on a visit to the farm.

“The families could not even practise farming as the company had not been paid its dues."

On January 18 last year the families, who have been living in a tented camp at the farm, subdivided the land among themselves.

But Muhu Holdings moved to the Nyahururu Environment and Lands Court, seeking an injunction against the families’ attempts to develop the property.

On February 15 last year, Justice Yuvinalis Angima of the Environment and Lands Court issued a temporary order restraining the families from forcefully taking possession of the property or subdividing it.

"We have agreed as a committee that the government pays the company its due in one month’s time. We have also resolved that the land be subdivided so that each family can get its share as well as their title deeds,” Mr Githiomi said on Thursday.

The families have since called for a speedy resolution to the impasse, saying they have been living under constant threats.

“For more than 10 years, we have been living under deplorable conditions together with our families. Our wish is the matter to be resolved as soon as possible so that we can start living normal lives like other Kenyans,” said Mr Joseph Githaiga, the camp chair.

Local leaders regretted the living conditions of many displaced families, with Ol Kalou MP Njuguna Kiaraho noting that many of them had not received proper land ownership documents despite being resettled.