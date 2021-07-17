Schoolgirl, 9, attacked and dumped in bush in Nyandarua
A Grade One pupil is fighting for her life at the JM Memorial Hospital in Ol Kalou after she was attacked and dumped in a thicket by unknown assailant (s).
The pupil at Kangathia Primary School was found dumped in a thicket near River Murindati, about one kilometer from her home in Kagaa village on Thursday, a day after she went missing. She had stab wounds on her eyes.
“The minor failed to return home from school on Wednesday evening causing villagers to mount a search to trace her.
“The search was called off due to darkness and it resumed the following day,” said area assistant chief Ruth Nyambura.
She said that a group of youth found the girl lying unconscious in a thicket near the river.
The administrator said that investigation has been opened to identify those behind the attack. She warned: “Those involved must be brought to book and will face the full force of the law”.
The heinous attack on the nine-year-old girl has since instilled fear among locals.
“There could be a cult-like group in the country that is targeting to harm children. We have to be very careful when sending our children unaccompanied away from home,” said Mr Anthony Muhanda, a local community health volunteer.