Schoolgirl, 9, attacked and dumped in bush in Nyandarua

A Grade One pupil is fighting for her life at the JM Memorial Hospital in Ol Kalou after she was attacked and dumped in a thicket by unknown assailant (s).

The pupil at Kangathia Primary School was found dumped in a thicket near River Murindati, about one kilometer from her home in Kagaa village on Thursday, a day after she went missing. She had stab wounds on her eyes.

“The minor failed to return home from school on Wednesday evening causing villagers to mount a search to trace her.

“The search was called off due to darkness and it resumed the following day,” said area assistant chief Ruth Nyambura.

She said that a group of youth found the girl lying unconscious in a thicket near the river.

The administrator said that investigation has been opened to identify those behind the attack. She warned: “Those involved must be brought to book and will face the full force of the law”.

The heinous attack on the nine-year-old girl has since instilled fear among locals.