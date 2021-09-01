School investigated after pupils tied to tree as punishment
Security and Education officials were on Wednesday interrogating teachers at Thiru Primary School in Laikipia West where three students were reportedly tied to a tree as punishment.
Nyahururu sub-county deputy county commissioner Moses Muroki arrived at the school accompanied by county and sub-county directors of Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Education ministry. Officers from the children protection unit and those from the Director of Criminal Investigation were also present.
In the pictures that went viral on social media, three pupils are seen tied to a tree in the school compound.
