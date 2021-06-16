Uhuru School in Nyandarua closed as pupils test positive for Covid

Covid-19 testing

A health worker takes a swab for Covid-19 testing. Eight pupils from Uhuru Primary School in Ol Joro Orok Constituency, Nyandarua have tested positive for Covid-19.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

Eight pupils from Uhuru Primary School in Ol Joro Orok Constituency, Nyandarua have tested positive for Covid-19, county Health Executive John Mungai has confirmed.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.