Police officer found dead in his house in Nyandarua

Police in Nyandarua are investigating an incident where a police officer attached to the Tumaini Police Post was found dead on Tuesday morning.

The death was discovered by a colleague who was to accompany him in providing security for the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the death, said County Commissioner Amos Mariba.

Police Constable Boniface Mwaliko went to find out why his colleague Arvin Nzole had not joined him for the day’s assignment, said a police report.

“The officer knocked at the door several times but got suspicious when [Mr Nzole] failed to respond, which was very unusual,” Mr Mariba said.

“He alerted the [sergeant] in charge of the station, and they forced open the door and found [Mr Nzole] dead on the bed. Our DCI officers are investigating the matter, and the body has been moved to the JM Memorial Hospital mortuary in Ol Kalou town.”

The officers found a half-empty bottle of an alcoholic drink next to the officer’s bed.